Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MTY Food Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $3.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.51. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

MTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.29.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$48.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$42.19 and a 52-week high of C$68.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

