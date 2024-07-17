Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading 4.9% Higher

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 97,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,474,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Erasca from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Erasca from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Erasca Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $520.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Erasca

In other news, Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,920.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 41.2% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Erasca by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Further Reading

