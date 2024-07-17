ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Short Interest Down 12.2% in June

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ESGL Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of ESGL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,011. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. ESGL has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $24.72.
About ESGL
