ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Short Interest Down 12.2% in June

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ESGL Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ESGL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,011. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. ESGL has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

Get ESGL alerts:

About ESGL

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for ESGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.