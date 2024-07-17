Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Downgraded to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

EPRT stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,775 shares of company stock worth $1,641,734 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

