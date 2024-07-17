ETHPoW (ETHW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $286.63 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, ETHPoW has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. ETHPoW has a total market cap of $286.63 million and approximately $12.76 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPoW coin can now be bought for $2.66 or 0.00004113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPoW alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.72062795 USD and is up 6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $12,589,454.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPoW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPoW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.