EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Down 8.6%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 84,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 59,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVEX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 3,883.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

