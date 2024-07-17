Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Rating Reiterated by BWS Financial

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 113.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.
View Our Latest Analysis on EB
Eventbrite Stock Performance
Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eventbrite
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
Eventbrite Company Profile
Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eventbrite
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.