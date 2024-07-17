Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Rating Reiterated by BWS Financial

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 113.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of NYSE:EB traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,577. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $544.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

