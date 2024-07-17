Evercore ISI Increases Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $130.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $124.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.35. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $124.01.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 15.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 343.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

