Evercore ISI Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $50.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Magna International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

MGA stock opened at $45.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30. Magna International has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Magna International by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 660,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 113,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

