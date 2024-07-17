Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. 1,087,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

Telephone and Data Systems Cuts Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

