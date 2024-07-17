Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,560. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

