Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in June

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EXCOF opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.