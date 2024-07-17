Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in June

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Exco Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EXCOF opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $6.69.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
