ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $38.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. ExlService traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 16245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,208,000 after buying an additional 160,723 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,813,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,199,000 after purchasing an additional 291,734 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,817,000 after purchasing an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,725,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,922,000 after purchasing an additional 606,215 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,136,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.
