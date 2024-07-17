ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $38.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. ExlService traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 16245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Get ExlService alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXLS

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $462,291.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,807.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,836.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,145,699.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $462,291.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,807.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,273 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,208,000 after buying an additional 160,723 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,813,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,199,000 after purchasing an additional 291,734 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,817,000 after purchasing an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,725,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,922,000 after purchasing an additional 606,215 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,136,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.