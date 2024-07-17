Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Raised to $151.00 at Evercore ISI

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

EXR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

EXR opened at $164.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $165.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.90.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $3,304,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,786,000 after acquiring an additional 211,395 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after acquiring an additional 82,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

