Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 164,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 220,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 14,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.20. 1,132,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,725,760. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

