Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.40. 5,681,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,759,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.