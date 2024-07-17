Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,609.45

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,609.45 and last traded at $1,596.59, with a volume of 24740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,588.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,319.40.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,416.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,296.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.68, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after buying an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,660,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,975,000 after acquiring an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

