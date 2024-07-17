Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) Short Interest Down 12.4% in June

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

FBYD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. 1,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,543. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon’s Beyond Global ( NASDAQ:FBYD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

