Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 34,049,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 109,860,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.90 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.