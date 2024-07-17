FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) PT Raised to $45.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FBK. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

FBK traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,900. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $46.76.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $107.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 15.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,464,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,805,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,759,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,199,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 139,395 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,812,000 after buying an additional 33,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 318,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

