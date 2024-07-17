Fei USD (FEI) Price Tops $0.96 on Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $15.71 million and approximately $199,166.90 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,631,905 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,373,646 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,631,905.39647934 with 16,373,645.56727345 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9622287 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $210,789.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

