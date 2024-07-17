FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Update

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 27,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

FGI Industries Price Performance

FGI stock remained flat at $1.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. FGI Industries has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.42.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). FGI Industries had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FGI Industries will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FGI Industries

About FGI Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FGI Industries stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FGI Industries Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FGI Free Report ) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of FGI Industries worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

