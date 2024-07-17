Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.36

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.36 and last traded at $59.36, with a volume of 9570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.85.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $133,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

