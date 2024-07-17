Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Up 8.9% in June

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 723,200 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 664,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.8 days.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

