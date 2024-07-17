Financial Comparison: CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) versus FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) and CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FRP and CaliberCos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 14.54% 1.35% 0.86% CaliberCos -18.14% -19.75% -5.30%

Risk & Volatility

FRP has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CaliberCos has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

45.4% of FRP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of CaliberCos shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of FRP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FRP and CaliberCos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $41.51 million 13.97 $5.30 million $0.31 96.76 CaliberCos $84.37 million 0.19 -$12.70 million ($0.74) -1.01

FRP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FRP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FRP and CaliberCos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FRP beats CaliberCos on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRP



FRP Holdings, Inc. engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development; and acquires, constructs, and develops primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office buildings. The Multifamily segment owns, leases, and manages buildings through joint ventures. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About CaliberCos



Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

