Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in June

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 795.5 days.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FGRRF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

Featured Stories

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), a high-technology company, develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, microcontroller units, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart cards, door locks, authentication keys, vehicles, payment cards, internet of thing (IoT), and the automotive industry.

