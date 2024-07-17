Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in June

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 795.5 days.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FGRRF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.
About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)
