First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.69

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.69 and last traded at $42.33, with a volume of 10145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $779.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 27.10%.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

