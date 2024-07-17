First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Shares Gap Down to $17.45

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.45, but opened at $16.50. First Horizon shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 2,900,438 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FHN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

First Horizon Stock Down 5.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,518,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,186,000 after buying an additional 19,728,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,487,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,340,000 after buying an additional 4,434,929 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,721,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 499.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,009,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,304,000 after buying an additional 3,340,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

