First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

First Merchants Stock Up 1.3 %

FRMEP stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.