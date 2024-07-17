First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Trading Up 1.2%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.35 and last traded at $65.35. 30,137 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 27,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.59.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $414.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

