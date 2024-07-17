First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FGB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. 98,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,250. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $4.07.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. This is a boost from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGB. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 337,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 69,550 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 248,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

