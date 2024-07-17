First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of FGB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. 98,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,250. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $4.07.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. This is a boost from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
