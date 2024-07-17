FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $186.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.60.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 18.0% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at $3,186,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in FirstService by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $165.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06 and a beta of 1.05. FirstService has a twelve month low of $134.77 and a twelve month high of $171.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.87.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

