FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $186.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.60.
FSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.
Get Our Latest Report on FirstService
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService
FirstService Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of FirstService stock opened at $165.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06 and a beta of 1.05. FirstService has a twelve month low of $134.77 and a twelve month high of $171.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.87.
FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FirstService Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.
About FirstService
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FirstService
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.