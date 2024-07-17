Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 10,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLNC shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Fluence Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,667. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 2.50. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth $209,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,683,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.