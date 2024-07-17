Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.15. 15,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.96. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

