Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Trading Up 0.3%

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.09. 3,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 4,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.85.

About Freedom Day Dividend ETF

The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

