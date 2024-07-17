Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Down 13.0% in June

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

Fresenius Medical Care stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. 152,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. Fresenius Medical Care has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 14,252.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 488,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 484,998 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

