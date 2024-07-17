FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $8.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.03. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $157.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $97.50 to $127.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.69.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $163.03 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $174.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.73 and its 200-day moving average is $133.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,862 shares of company stock worth $11,913,039. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

