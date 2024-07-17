Gaimin 1-Day Volume Hits $655,430.17 (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Gaimin has a total market capitalization of $13.66 million and approximately $655,430.17 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gaimin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin was first traded on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00198608 USD and is down -9.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,053,607.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gaimin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gaimin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.