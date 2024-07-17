Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPI. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

