Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Shares Gap Up to $16.97

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.97, but opened at $17.86. Gates Industrial shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 1,366,530 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,008,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,954 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,750,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,708,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,285,000 after buying an additional 1,239,261 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,154,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,427,000 after buying an additional 594,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,031,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,369,000 after buying an additional 1,689,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.