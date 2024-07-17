GateToken Market Capitalization Tops $720.95 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.73 or 0.00011873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $720.95 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,212.69 or 1.00131279 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00073152 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,236,942 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,236,941.97858803 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.79803242 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $4,057,916.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

