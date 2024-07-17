GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

GEHC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.47. 2,540,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,067. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.99. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

