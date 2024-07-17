Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.