GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $67.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.30.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.45. GitLab has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,293,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,293,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $1,172,300.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,611 shares of company stock worth $2,398,115 in the last three months. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 2,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

