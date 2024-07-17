Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBCI. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

