Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $34.64. Approximately 614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.11.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.4395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.
About Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (GCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies expected to have significant impact on the clean energy industry. Holdings are market-cap weighted and tilted towards those with more relevance to clean energy and decarbonization.
