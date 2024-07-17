Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $34.64. Approximately 614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.4395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF

About Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF ( BATS:GCLN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.98% of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (GCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies expected to have significant impact on the clean energy industry. Holdings are market-cap weighted and tilted towards those with more relevance to clean energy and decarbonization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.