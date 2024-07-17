Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Stock Price Down 1%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.65 and last traded at $57.65. 236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $58.25.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $812.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7028 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.