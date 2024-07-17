Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Stock Price Down 1%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.65 and last traded at $57.65. 236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $812.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7028 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

