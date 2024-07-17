GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 716,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,440,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -824.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,875,000 after acquiring an additional 177,961 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $39,348,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 361,294 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,349,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at about $3,467,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

