Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.75.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Graco alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GGG

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. Graco has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average is $85.51.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Graco will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam lifted its position in Graco by 2,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.