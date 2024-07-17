Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading Down 4.4%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €8.55 ($9.29) and last traded at €8.70 ($9.46). 3,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.10 ($9.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 million, a PE ratio of -17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.15.

Grammer AG engages in the development, production, and sale of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. The Automotive business supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automotive OEMs and their system suppliers.

